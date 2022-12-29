Noida woman who dragged, thrashed domestic help out of lift arrested

Police in Noida have arrested a woman for assaulting her domestic help in the upscale Cleo County society in Sector 120, a senior official said on Thursday.



An FIR was registered in the Phase-3 police station on Tuesday after the victim's father, Padam Singh filed a police complaint accusing the accused, Shefali Koul, of kidnapping and physically assaulting his daughter.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which Koul can be seen dragging the 20-year-old victim, Anita, from the elevator by her hair, while the latter is fighting hard to escape.



In response to the viral video, the police also took to Twitter and said that necessary legal action had been initiated in the matter.



"An FIR has been registered on the basis of the information provided by the maid's father who alleged that his daughter was held hostage in the Cleo County society under the Phase-3 police station area," said the senior police official.



Meanwhile, Koul has claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and even added sleeping pills in her meals.



The accused also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her allegations. (SJ/IANS)