Dalit man thrashed to death in Gurugram





The deceased's father, Deepchand, told the police that four days ago, a person named Sagar Yadav from the same village had given Kumar Rs 19,000 to pay his electricity bill. However, Kumar spent Rs 3,000 out of it and failed to pay the bill.



On Monday, Yadav came to their house and took the remaining Rs 16,000 and gave Kumar an ultimatum to return the remaining amount at the earliest.



It is alleged that Yadav had called the victim on Tuesday evening, and after about an hour, he along with three others left Kumar outside his in an injured state.



The victim reportedly disclosed the names of Yadav, Azad, Mukesh and Hitesh, all from the same village, to his father, alleging that they beat him with sticks.