Crime

Father hammers 3 children to death before committing suicide in Karnataka

In a shocking incident, a father hammered his three children to death before taking his own life at Sulla village in Dharwad district on Wednesday.
A father hammered his three children to death before taking his own life. (IANS)

Murder & Suicide

NewsGram Desk

The deceased children have been identified as Sharavani (8), Shreyas (6) and Srusthi (4), while their father has been identified as Fakirappa Madara, who ended his life after killing his three children.

According to the police, Madara had also brutally attacked his wife Mudakavva, who has been admitted to the KIMS hospital in Dharwad where her condition is stated to be critical.

The accused had attacked his children when they were asleep. The reason for the attack and the subsequent extreme step taken by Madar is yet to be ascertained.

(SJ/IANS)

