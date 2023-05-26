Indian jailed in S'pore for duping employer into paying over Rs 31 cr

The payments took place between 2009 and 2019, causing at least SG$500,000 in losses to Utracon Corporation where Hussain worked until January 2019.



Hussain, whose responsibilities included making vendor recommendations to his superiors, also did not inform his employer that he was a partner at a company called Al Rahman Enterprises & Trading (Aret).



Instead, he recommended Aret as well as his father's firm to be his employer's vendor for marine insurance, freight-forwarding services, and plastic components.



The prosecution told the court that Utracon would not have awarded jobs to these firms had it known about the conflict of interest.



The companies recommended by Hussain did provide services to Utracon as its vendors, which resulted in a financial loss of at least SG$500,000 to Utracon as a result of the cheating.