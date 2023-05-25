Germany falls into recession

Initial estimates released in April had suggested that Germany had narrowly avoided a recession, merely stagnating with 0 per cent growth.



"It took a couple of statistical revisions, but at the end of the day, the German economy actually did this winter what we had feared already since last summer: it fell into a technical recession," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at the Dutch bank ING.



The statistics office said that while private sector investment and construction grew at the start of the year, this was offset in part by a drop-off in consumer spending as higher prices forced households to pinch their pennies, the Guardian reported.