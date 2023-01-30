Delhi: 18-year-old stabbed to death

A Class 12 student was stabbed to death by a group of boys in South Delhi's Kalkaji area, the police said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, information was received at the Kalkaji police station that a youth named Mohan (18), a resident of JJR camp in Okhla Phase-II, was admitted to the Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital with stab injury on his chest.

Accordingly, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered based on DD entry given the serious nature of the injury.