Ragging drove UP medical student to suicide, allege parents

The parents of the medical student, who ended her life by suicide, have alleged that ragging in the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial medical college had driven her to take the drastic step.



Tanya, 23, who had allegedly consumed toilet cleaner, died during treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.



The medical student's father Narendra Kumar, a sub-inspector in the state police department, told reporters that his daughter had informed him about ragging in the college.



"About seven months ago, Tanya told me that some seniors in the college had cut her long hair. Two days before she was admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, Tanya had told me that the college students used to make fun of her for some disability she had since birth," he said.



Principal of GSVM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Kala said it was not a case of ragging.

