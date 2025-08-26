Three Bodies Found at Different Locations in Anandapur Area of Kolkata

Kolkata, The police have recovered three bodies from different locations in the Anandapur area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata in the last 24 hours.

The police said on Tuesday that a bar dancer was found unconscious in a hotel. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared her dead. Police suspect drug overdose as the cause of the death.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. Police sources said the woman hailed from Ludhiana in Punjab and was working as a dancer in one of the bars in the EM bypass area. She had checked into the hotel with her partner on Monday, who took her to the hospital.

In the second incident, the body of a man in his fifties was found hanging from a tree at a picnic spot near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The body was found at a height of about 30 feet. The initial investigation by the police said it could be a case of suicide. The police were trying to identify the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

In another incident, the body of a woman was found in a house in the Nonadanga area in Anandapur. The police suspect that it may be a case of suicide.

The discovery of the bodies in Anandapur has raised concerns over the safety and security in the area, as last week the bodies of a girl and a boy were fished out of the Nonadanga canal in the same area.

In the same area, last month, Tauseef, the prime accused, and three others were arrested from a three-storey guest house in a joint operation by Bihar Police and West Bengal STF, in connection with the murder of Patna gangster Chandan Mishra.

The Kolkata Police also registered a suo motu case against the owner of the Anandapur guest house for granting guests accommodation without any valid identity cards.

"Several incidents are taking place in this area. We have increased our surveillance. We have also directed hotels and guesthouses in the area to share information regarding their guests with valid photo identity cards with the police," said a senior police officer of Kolkata Police.

The recent incidents have heightened local apprehension, with residents expressing fears about the rising crime rate in Anandapur. According to a report by Times Now, the bar dancer, identified as a 27-year-old woman, was found unconscious in a guesthouse near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Monday evening. Guesthouse staff reported that the woman and her companion had checked in on Sunday evening, and the companion alerted staff when she became unresponsive. The police are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death, with initial investigations pointing to a possible drug overdose, though other angles are also being explored.

The second incident involving the man found hanging at a picnic spot was reported after local fishermen noticed a foul smell in the area, prompting them to alert the authorities. The body was in a decomposed state, suggesting it may have been there for some time before discovery. The police are cross-referencing missing person reports and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances leading to the suspected suicide.