Tamil Nadu: 5 govt school teachers transferred amid sexual harassment complaints by girl students

Chennai, In a major fallout amid sexual harassment allegations made by girl students on social media, five teachers of a government school at Kinathukadavu in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi were shifted to different schools on Monday.

The move comes after inquiry teams from the School Education Department and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) intervened following public outrage.

The controversy broke out after three girl students uploaded two videos on social media, accusing their botany and music teachers of misbehaving with them.

In the videos, the students — faces covered for anonymity — alleged that the music teacher touched them inappropriately during dance practice sessions, while the botany teacher engaged in unwelcome physical contact under the guise of patting them as encouragement.

The students further claimed that another teacher often came to class under the influence of alcohol.

They said the videos were made public only after repeated complaints to school authorities went unaddressed. However, the school management maintained that they had not received any formal complaint of sexual harassment from the students.