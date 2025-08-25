Congress suspends MLA Rahul Mamkootathil amid sexual misconduct allegations

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Monday suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership for six months following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The first action by the party came last week, when hours after the controversy surfaced, he was asked to step down as president of the Youth Congress, which he did. While the party stopped short of asking him to resign from the Assembly, the disciplinary action means the young MLA will not be able to participate in the upcoming legislative and party meetings.

Party leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, held consultations before arriving at the decision.

According to sources, the move is aimed at damage control, as the leadership fears that a resignation could trigger a by-election in Palakkad, potentially leading to political setbacks.

The party high command had earlier favoured resignation, but after receiving legal advice, the state unit decided that suspension was the more pragmatic option.

Following the fresh action, Mamkootathil will remain barred from participating in the parliamentary party meetings and other official forums.

Party leaders reportedly believe this step will help cool the controversy.

Despite mounting pressure, including demands from women leaders such as former legislator Shanimol Usman and present legislator Uma Thomas, Mamkootathil has firmly rejected calls to resign.

On Sunday, he attempted to defend himself by releasing WhatsApp chats and phone conversations with the complainant, a transwoman named Avantika, who has accused him of coercion and threats.