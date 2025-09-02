HC dismisses bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case

New Delhi, Sep 2: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case.

Pronouncing the decision, a Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur said, "All the appeals are dismissed." A copy of the detailed judgement is yet to be uploaded on the official website of the Delhi High Court.

In July this year, the Justice Chawla-led Bench reserved its decision after hearing the oral submissions advanced on behalf of the accused individuals and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Opposing the bail pleas, Solicitor General Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, said that the long incarceration of the accused individuals should not be a ground for their release on bail pending trial since they were involved in a well-orchestrated criminal conspiracy to put the entire country to shame ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump in 2020.

"If you (referring to accused persons) are doing something against the nation, then you'd better be in jail till you are acquitted or convicted," he had submitted.