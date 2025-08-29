How the Team at Horowitz Law Navigates Complex Sexual Abuse Claims in Florida

By Sara Canning
Navigating a sexual abuse claim is never easy, especially in Florida, where laws and institutional resistance can make the process complicated. Horowitz Law stands apart by combining deep legal knowledge with compassion, guiding survivors through every stage of their case.
Horowitz Law is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and focuses exclusively on representing survivors of sexual abuse. This singular dedication has allowed the firm to build unmatched expertise in these sensitive and often complex cases.
In fact, they are experienced attorneys for sexual abuse cases — skilled at helping survivors pursue justice even when facing powerful institutions. Their reputation rests on tireless advocacy and a survivor-first approach.
The firm has handled clergy abuse cases in all seven Catholic dioceses in Florida. They understand the challenges survivors face, such as statutes of limitations, confidentiality barriers, and Church resistance to disclosure. By carefully investigating, uncovering hidden records, and using established legal precedents, Horowitz Law gives survivors a real path forward.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, nearly 1 in 10 children experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. This statistic highlights why dedicated firms like Horowitz Law are vital in holding institutions accountable.
Horowitz Law explores multiple strategies depending on the survivor’s circumstances. These may include:
● Civil lawsuits for damages such as therapy costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.
● Criminal reporting support, guiding survivors through investigations while protecting their rights.
● Injunctions or court orders requiring institutions to adopt stronger safety practices.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) reports that only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. By offering both civil and criminal guidance, Horowitz Law ensures survivors don’t feel silenced or unsupported.
● Adam Horowitz, managing partner, has decades of experience taking on powerful institutions.
● Jessica Arbour, of counsel, has over 20 years of experience litigating clergy abuse cases nationwide.
● DeeDee Scheller, a former prosecutor, brings trial experience from handling sex crimes in the criminal justice system.
Together, this team offers both courtroom skill and compassion, ensuring survivors are supported throughout their journey.
While clergy abuse cases form a significant part of their work, Horowitz Law also represents survivors abused in schools, youth sports, daycare settings, rideshare companies, and other environments. Their singular focus on sexual abuse claims makes them uniquely prepared for these situations.
● Horowitz Law focuses exclusively on sexual abuse cases, offering unmatched expertise.
● They have handled clergy abuse cases in every Florida diocese.
● Survivors can pursue civil damages, criminal reporting, and injunctions.
● The team includes nationally recognized attorneys with decades of experience.
● Their approach blends strong advocacy with compassion and survivor support.
For survivors, choosing the right legal team is about more than just courtroom experience — it is about trust, guidance, and support during one of life’s most painful chapters. Horowitz Law has built its reputation by standing firmly on the side of survivors, no matter how powerful the opposition. By blending compassion with legal strength, the firm ensures that survivors in Florida not only seek justice but also reclaim a sense of dignity and hope for the future.
(NG-FA)
Also Read: