How the Team at Horowitz Law Navigates Complex Sexual Abuse Claims in Florida

By Sara Canning

Navigating a sexual abuse claim is never easy, especially in Florida, where laws and institutional resistance can make the process complicated. Horowitz Law stands apart by combining deep legal knowledge with compassion, guiding survivors through every stage of their case.

What Makes Horowitz Law Different?

Horowitz Law is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and focuses exclusively on representing survivors of sexual abuse. This singular dedication has allowed the firm to build unmatched expertise in these sensitive and often complex cases.

In fact, they are experienced attorneys for sexual abuse cases — skilled at helping survivors pursue justice even when facing powerful institutions. Their reputation rests on tireless advocacy and a survivor-first approach.

How Do They Handle Clergy Abuse Claims in Florida?

The firm has handled clergy abuse cases in all seven Catholic dioceses in Florida. They understand the challenges survivors face, such as statutes of limitations, confidentiality barriers, and Church resistance to disclosure. By carefully investigating, uncovering hidden records, and using established legal precedents, Horowitz Law gives survivors a real path forward.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, nearly 1 in 10 children experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. This statistic highlights why dedicated firms like Horowitz Law are vital in holding institutions accountable.

What Are the Legal Options They Explore?

Horowitz Law explores multiple strategies depending on the survivor’s circumstances. These may include:

● Civil lawsuits for damages such as therapy costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering.



● Criminal reporting support, guiding survivors through investigations while protecting their rights.



● Injunctions or court orders requiring institutions to adopt stronger safety practices.



The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) reports that only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. By offering both civil and criminal guidance, Horowitz Law ensures survivors don’t feel silenced or unsupported.