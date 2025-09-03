Punjab Faces Worst Floods in Decades: 23 Districts Declared Flood-Hit, 30 Dead

Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades, with the state government declaring all 23 districts flood-hit under the Disaster Management Act, 2025. At least 30 people have died, and more than 3.5 lakh residents across 1,400 villages have been affected. Over 19,600 people have been rescued so far.

The floods have devastated over 1.48 lakh hectares of farmland, wiping out crops of wheat and rice in Punjab, India’s “food basket.” Nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated, and 174 relief camps have been set up. Authorities warn that rural livelihoods could face a severe blow as one-fourth of the state depends directly on agriculture.

Officials reported that 1,400 villages remain under water. Pathankot recorded the highest number of deaths (6), followed by Ludhiana (4). Three people are still missing in Pathankot. Gurdaspur has emerged as the worst-hit district, with 324 villages submerged, followed by Amritsar (135 villages) and Hoshiarpur (119).

A red alert has been issued in eight districts — Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Ludhiana. Rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi are flowing close to danger levels, while reservoirs such as Bhakra and Pong are nearing maximum capacity.