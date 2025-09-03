Punjab Faces Worst Floods in Decades: 23 Districts Declared Flood-Hit, 30 Dead

All 23 districts of Punjab have been declared flood-hit under the Disaster Management Act, 2025.
Punjab is facing its worst floods in decades, with the state government declaring all 23 districts flood-hit under the Disaster Management Act, 2025. At least 30 people have died, and more than 3.5 lakh residents across 1,400 villages have been affected. Over 19,600 people have been rescued so far.
The floods have devastated over 1.48 lakh hectares of farmland, wiping out crops of wheat and rice in Punjab, India’s “food basket.” Nearly 20,000 people have been evacuated, and 174 relief camps have been set up. Authorities warn that rural livelihoods could face a severe blow as one-fourth of the state depends directly on agriculture.
Officials reported that 1,400 villages remain under water. Pathankot recorded the highest number of deaths (6), followed by Ludhiana (4). Three people are still missing in Pathankot. Gurdaspur has emerged as the worst-hit district, with 324 villages submerged, followed by Amritsar (135 villages) and Hoshiarpur (119).
A red alert has been issued in eight districts — Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Ludhiana. Rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi are flowing close to danger levels, while reservoirs such as Bhakra and Pong are nearing maximum capacity.
Rescue operations are being carried out by the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, BSF, and civil authorities. So far, 23 NDRF teams, 12 Army columns, 2 engineer units, 30–35 helicopters, 114 boats, and a state helicopter have been deployed. The Health Department has dispatched 818 medical teams to the affected areas.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the floods as the worst since 1988 and appealed to the Centre for urgent financial aid. He demanded the release of ₹60,000 crore in pending dues, stressing that Punjab was asking for its “rights” and not “begging.” Governor Gulab Chand Kataria backed farmers’ demand for permanent land ownership to help them qualify for crop-loss compensation.
Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian confirmed that nearly 20,000 people have been rescued and 1.48 lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed. Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha has authorized deputy commissioners to take independent emergency measures. Departments of Public Works, Power, and Water have been directed to repair damaged infrastructure swiftly, while telecom operators have been ordered to restore disrupted services.
The entertainment industry has also stepped in to support relief efforts. Actor-singer Ammy Virk announced that he would adopt 200 homes for flood-affected families, while Diljit Dosanjh pledged to adopt 10 villages.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), repeated monsoon currents and western disturbances are driving heavy rains in Punjab and neighboring northern states. On September 3, Gurdaspur recorded nearly 100 mm of rainfall, Amritsar 27.6 mm, Ludhiana 29.8 mm, Pathankot 41.2 mm, and Mohali 55.5 mm.
Water levels at the Bhakra Nangal dam have reached 1,678 feet, just below its maximum capacity of 1,680 feet. At the Ujh barrage on the Ravi, water flow spiked from 7,474 to 52,341 cusecs within hours. Similar surges were seen in the Beas and Sutlej rivers, heightening fears of further flooding.
Schools and colleges across Punjab will remain closed until September 7. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has urged citizens to follow the instructions of local authorities.
The floods have also spilled over into Pakistan’s Punjab province, affecting nearly 20 lakh people in recent weeks. India has issued a warning to Pakistan about possible cross-border flooding from the Sutlej River.
Elsewhere in northern India, heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi-NCR. In Himachal alone, more than 1,300 roads have been blocked by landslides. Schools have been closed in Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Shimla, and J&K. Board examinations in Jammu & Kashmir have also been postponed.
With major rivers and reservoirs still at critical levels, the situation in Punjab remains dire. Relief and rescue operations are expected to continue for weeks as the state grapples with its worst flooding in decades. [Rh/VP]
