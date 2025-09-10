Tandoor Murder Case: An account of Delhi’s One of the Most Chilling Crime

On the horrible day, Naina Sahni was on a call when Sharma came home to his Mandir Marg flat. He redialed the number after the conversation and found Karim at the other side of the phone. This enraged Sharma and in a fit of anger, shot Naina three times, killing her at the spot. The body was then taken to the restaurant run by Sharma where he chopped it off and then stuffed it into the clay oven in an attempt to burn it down.

When the police reached the site, Sharma fled and hid at Gujarat Bhawan. He then escaped to Jaipur the following day. He was on a run to Mumbai and Chennai to escape the consequences. He was found in Bangalore on 10th July where he pleaded innocence but later accepted to committing the crime. The trial court sentenced him to death on 7th November, 2003 which was then confirmed by high court on 19th February 2007. Later the Supreme court changed the death sentence to life imprisonment in 2013.