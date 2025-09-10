Tandoor Murder Case: An account of Delhi’s One of the Most Chilling Crime

In June 1995, Sunil Sharma, husband of Naina Sahni, murdered her during a domestic dispute and attempted to destroy the evidence by burning her body in a tandoor at his restaurant in Delhi.
Police officers Abdul Nazir Kunju and Chanderpal discovered the charred remains, leading to Sharma’s arrest.
The case became a landmark in Indian forensic science, highlighting how deliberately destroyed evidence can be recovered, sparking nationwide discussions on domestic violence and women’s safety.
In the pages of India’s crime history, the Delhi tandoor case stands out as one of the most infamous cases, gripping the country in horror. It continues to serve as a constant chilling reminder of how a personal relationship can turn into one of the most horrific crimes in the nation’s criminal history. A body was being burned in a tandoor at an open air restaurant in Delhi on the night of 2nd July, 1995. It was a perfect escape planned but the involvement of Delhi police constable Abdul Nazir Kunju and Home guard Chanderpal exposed the murder plan.
What started out as a troubled marriage ended in an unimaginable tragedy in June 1995. The smoke and foul smell coming from the chimney of the tandoor attracted some attention as a result, the two Abdul and Chanderpal went on to check the same thinking of a fire outbreak. Instead, they found remains of a half-burned body of 29-year-old Naina Sahni, wife of then Delhi Youth Congress president Sunil Sharma. The restaurant manager, Keshav Kumar, who claimed to be burning old congress posters was arrested at the scene but Sharma managed to flee.
The relationship between the couple was already strained, plagued with doubts and suspicions. Sharma had his suspicions of a possible affair between his wife and her classmate and fellow Congress coworker Matloob Karim. Sharma tried to keep their troubled relationship under wraps owing to his political career which did not go well with his wife.
On the horrible day, Naina Sahni was on a call when Sharma came home to his Mandir Marg flat. He redialed the number after the conversation and found Karim at the other side of the phone. This enraged Sharma and in a fit of anger, shot Naina three times, killing her at the spot. The body was then taken to the restaurant run by Sharma where he chopped it off and then stuffed it into the clay oven in an attempt to burn it down.
When the police reached the site, Sharma fled and hid at Gujarat Bhawan. He then escaped to Jaipur the following day. He was on a run to Mumbai and Chennai to escape the consequences. He was found in Bangalore on 10th July where he pleaded innocence but later accepted to committing the crime. The trial court sentenced him to death on 7th November, 2003 which was then confirmed by high court on 19th February 2007. Later the Supreme court changed the death sentence to life imprisonment in 2013.
The case was a rare one, where two separate autopsies were conducted to determine the cause of death. The first autopsy failed to establish whether her body was cut before or after the death leading to the second autopsy. Her identity was also established through the DNA method.
The convict spent nearly 23 years behind the bars before walking out of the jail. He reportedly prayed every day in jail that gave him hope. He said in a report after being released that he regrets his action and would advise others to think before they act in the moment. He expressed his desires to start afresh and prove to society that he has changed.
The case became a landmark in Indian forensic and is regularly studied in law and criminal investigation courses as it shaped how purposefully destroyed evidence was recovered successfully. It highlights the length that one goes to cover up crime and its impact on our society.
The incident has haunted the country for years leading to questions pertaining to women's rights and law against domestic violence. It ignited discussions related to women’s safety within their own homes. The case is remembered for both its horror and the application of scientific methods in criminal investigations. [Rh/SY]
