Delhi Triple Murder Case: Middle-Aged Couple and Elder Son Allegedly Killed by Younger Son, a Psychiatric Patient

A couple in their 40s and their elder son were brutally murdered in their residence in Satbari Kharak Village near Maidangarhi, south Delhi, on August 20, 2025. Police said the victims were found with their throats slit, while the couple’s younger son, Siddharth Singh (22), is missing. He is also suspected to be the prime accused in the shocking Delhi triple murder case.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “As of now, the couple’s missing son, Siddharth Singh, is our prime suspect. As per the local inquiry, Siddharth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. He told someone that he had murdered his family and would not live here anymore. Our teams are looking for him.”

Police said they suspect Siddharth was the killer, as he had telephonically informed his friend that he had murdered his family members. The Maidangarhi police station received a call around 5:45 pm reporting that a man had slit his hand using a knife at his house.

See Also: Man Arrested in Delhi for Allegedly Raping his Mother Over Past Grudge

When the police team rushed to the Satbari Kharak residence, they discovered two men’s bodies on the ground floor and a woman’s body on the first floor. All three bore multiple stab wounds.

“The dead people were from the same family. They were identified as Prem Singh, 45, his wife, Rajni Singh, 41, and their son, Ritik Singh, 24. The forensic experts and crime scene investigation team inspected the spot and collected important evidence. The bodies were sent to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy,” the DCP added.

Locals told police that Siddharth, the alleged suspect in the Delhi triple murder case, had been undergoing treatment for psychiatric illness for the past 12 years. Documents and medicines found in the house revealed that he was last treated at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). He allegedly suffered from aggressive behaviour and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Investigators suspect Siddharth killed his parents and brother by stabbing them with knives and crushing them with bricks and stones. “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the murders happened during the daytime on Wednesday. The exact sequence of events leading to the three murders will be ascertained only when we nab the absconding son of the dead couple and interrogate him,” an investigator said. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Also Read: