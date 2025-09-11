RJD leader shot dead in Patna’s Munnachak, police probe on

Patna, Sep 11: Tension has gripped Patna’s Munnachak locality after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai alias Allah Rai was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Chitragupt Nagar police station late Wednesday night. The deceased sustained six gunshot injuries and succumbed at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Confirming the development, Parichay Kumar, SP (East Range) of Patna, said the deceased was associated with politics and also involved in land-related business.

He added that two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras, and six spent bullets were recovered from the spot.

According to police, Rai, originally from Raghopur in Vaishali district, was currently residing in Munnachak.

On Wednesday night, while returning home in his four-wheeler, he stopped to buy food items near his residence.

At that moment, two men on a bike arrived and opened fire at him. Shortly after, Rai collapsed on the spot due to multiple gunshot injuries.