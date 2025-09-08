TN CM Stalin to return today after Germany, UK investment trip

Chennai, Sep 8: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to return to Chennai this morning after completing his week-long tour of Germany and the United Kingdom (Uk) to woo industrial investments for Tamil Nadu.

On arrival, he will address the media at the Chennai airport, where he is expected to share details of investment commitments secured during the visit and the follow-up road map planned by his government.

CM Stalin concluded his European tour on Sunday by participating in the 'Tamil Dream' event in London, which saw a large turnout of Tamil expatriates.

In his address, he praised the diaspora for proving themselves as intelligent and hardworking people who had earned global respect.

He urged them to continue supporting Tamil Nadu’s development and called upon the younger generation to excel beyond their predecessors.

The Chief Minister also stressed that divisions based on caste, religion, or economic status would only hinder national progress, while unity would strengthen society.

“We should forget events that divide us and remember those that bring us together,” he said, highlighting the need for collective effort in shaping the state’s future.