Bengal sand smuggling scam: ED gets proof of manipulations in e-challans

Kolkata, Sep 12: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore sand smuggling case in West Bengal has unearthed a unique modus operandi in the illegal business, where the kingpins committed sophisticated forgery in e-challans to hoodwink the system.

These e-challans were issued at various check-posts to the trucks carrying sand from river beds by different sand-mining and trading entities in the state.

Sources aware of the development said that during operations at different locations in the state earlier this week, the ED recovered over 100 such e-challans from the residence of Sourav Roy, one of the kingpins of the racket.

Apparently, there was nothing doubtful in the e-challans. However, an agency insider said that a closer and in-depth examination of these by the investigating officials showed the high-level and scientific forgery that was made in preparing these e-challans.