Bootlegger held with 5,736 bottles of illicit liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Outer North District Police have arrested a 25-year-old bootlegger who was transporting thousands of bottles of illicit liquor concealed inside sacks of cattle feed in Shahbad Dairy, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Singh, son of Kehar Singh and a resident of Vijay Vihar, was apprehended late on September 10 following a tip-off, police said.

Singh, already a repeat offender with two previous cases under the Excise Act, was found ferrying liquor from Haryana to Delhi for illegal sale. According to Delhi Police, a secret informer alerted Head Constable Jaideep during patrol duty about the consignment.

A raiding team led by Inspector Pramod Tomar, along with SI Rohit Khasa, ASI Narender, HC Jaideep, and HC Naveen Hooda, was quickly formed under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Dinesh Kumar and overall command of DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Police laid a trap in the Shahbad Dairy area and intercepted a Tata Intra pickup truck (DL-1LAL-0137).