Senior Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured after BMW Hits Motorcycle in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15: A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died, and his wife was left seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW car near the Delhi Cantt metro station, police said, adding that a case has been registered under the relevant sections.

The victim, Navjot Singh, who was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on his bike when the accident occurred on Sunday evening.

His wife, Sandeep Kaur, who was riding with him, sustained critical injuries.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused, instead of taking the victims to the nearest hospital, drove them nearly 17 to 19 kilometres away to a private hospital in GTB Nagar, said to be linked to an acquaintance of the accused.

Officials confirmed that the hospital where Singh and his wife were admitted, Nulife Hospital, is around 17 kilometres from the accident site, despite several medical facilities being closer.

The couple's son has raised questions about the decision to shift his parents to such a distant hospital.

"My parents were returning from Bangla Sahib when they met with an accident. And for some reason, they were brought 17 km away to a hospital in GTB Nagar. My father is dead and my mother is seriously injured," he said.

He also alleged that the BMW driver, a woman identified as Gaganpreet, who brought his parents to the hospital, appeared to have been injured herself, but the hospital has provided no clarity about her condition or whereabouts.

He further alleged that the hospital was being evasive and might be assisting in the preparation of a false medico-legal certificate for her.

The Delhi Police said that the car was being driven by Gaganpreet, while her husband Parikshit was seated in the passenger seat.

When officials reached the accident site, they found the BMW lying sideways on the road and the motorcycle parked near the divider.

An FIR has been registered under sections 105, 125B, 281, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials added that section 238, which pertains to the destruction and concealment of evidence, has also been invoked in the case.

Investigations are ongoing, and police said further details are awaited. [VS]

