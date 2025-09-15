Suspecting foul play, family of deceased Jadavpur University student to file police complaint

He further said, "At first we thought no none was responsible for her death. However, questions started haunting us afterwards. We want the truth to come out. We will lodge a formal complaint with the police."

The development comes days after the NCW took suo motu cognisance of the student's death at Jadavpur University campus and wrote a letter to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, seeking an action taken report within three days.

The Commission also sought a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident along with an enquiry into the role of university authorities in ensuring campus safety. It also demanded strict action if any foul play is found.

On the night of September 11, the body of a female student was recovered from a water body within the Jadavpur University campus. The victim was a third-year student majoring in English Literature at the university.

While the body was recovered a little after 10 P.M., a cultural programme was going on within the university campus by the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPI(M).

The cultural programme was stopped immediately after the information surfaced about the recovery of the student's body. She was immediately rushed to the nearby K.P.C. Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Following the tragic death of the student on the campus, Jadavpur University authorities have tightened security and imposed several restrictions for students and outsiders.