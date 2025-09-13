Modi-Shah May Take Credit for "Reviving" BJP, but It Was Pramod Mahajan Who "Digitized" It, Fruits of Which the Party Is Still Bearing—A Look Into Pramod Mahajan's Legacy

He completed his schooling at Yogeshwari Vidyalaya and Mahavidyalaya in Beed district, Maharashtra, before pursuing higher studies at the Ranade Institute for Journalism in Pune. Mahajan earned bachelor’s degrees in Physics and Journalism, followed by a postgraduate degree in Political Science. He also passed the Maharashtra Certified Typewriting examination from the former Mahajan Typewriting Institute in Ambajogai.

Mahajan's political career began early, as he was introduced to the RSS shakha in childhood and became a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which greatly shaped his worldview. In 1970–71, while working briefly as a sub-editor at Tarun Bharat, a Sangh-affiliated Marathi newspaper, he became more actively involved with the RSS.For next four years (from 1971 to 1974), he worked as an teacher before joining as a RSS pracharak.

In 1974, he became a full-time RSS pracharak and was sent to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) for organisational work. Later during the Emergency (1975–77), he was imprisoned for protesting against the government and later, in 1980, when BJP was formed he emerged as one of the most promising young leaders.