Six arrested for assaulting policeman in Kolkata's Netaji Nagar area

Kolkata, Sep 19: A policeman was beaten up while trying to stop a chaos in Netaji Nagar area in South Kolkata.

A sub-inspector of the local police station on Thursday reached the said area after receiving information about a gathering of miscreants with weapons in front of a lawyer's house.

When he tried to bring the situation under control, the miscreants attacked him. The police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the local police station last on Wednesday night received information that about 8 to 10 miscreants had gathered in front of the house of lawyer named Dipayan Ghosh, a resident of Netaji Nagar.

The miscreants were reportedly carrying knives and other weapons.

They were allegedly threatening the lawyer who is also the Trinamool Youth President of Ward 99 in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.

On receiving the news of the commotion, local police station sub-inspector Dinabandhu Kesh along with constables reached the spot. When he tried to bring the situation under control, the miscreants allegedly attacked the policeman.