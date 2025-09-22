No relief by SC for Jacqueline Fernandez in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to provide any relief to actress Jacqueline Fernandez as it dismissed her petition filed in connection with the Rs 200 crore fraud case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline had challenged the Delhi High Court's order in the Supreme Court. On July 3, the Delhi High Court rejected the 'Murder 2' actress's petition to quash the FIR lodged against her by the ED in a money laundering case.

According to reports, she pointed out in her plea that the evidence filed by the ED allegedly showed that she is a victim of Sukesh’s targeted attack.

The plea reportedly also mentioned that the ED itself admitted that Tihar jail officials gave Sukesh access to mobile phones, and other electronic devices, which were allegedly used to con the original complainant, along with several members of the film fraternity, including Fernandez.

Moreover, as per reports, the plea further stated that since Jacqueline is a prosecution witness in the predicate offense, any further proceedings against her should logically be quashed.