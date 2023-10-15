Sukesh Chandrashekhar's love letter to Jacqueline reveals devotion amid legal troubles

In yet another love letter, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has expressed his admiration for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and praised her for recent appearance at the 'Doha Show.'

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital, begins the letter by showering Jacqueline with compliments, praising her beauty and expressing admiration for her recent appearance at the 'Doha Show.'

"Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the ‘Doha Show’. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma," he writes.