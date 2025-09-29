Cyberabad police deport 23 foreigners overstaying in India

Hyderabad, Sep 29: Cyberabad police have deported 23 out of 36 foreign citizens found illegally overstaying in India following a raid on a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad last month, officials said on Monday.

According to police, 22 Ugandan and a Sudanese citizen have been repatriated. Twenty of them were women.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar zone, said that six more people (five Ugandans and a Cameroonian) will be deported within a week.

Based on credible information that some persons were attending a birthday party organised illegally, with loud noise, at a farmhouse in Bakaram revenue village on the night of August 14, the Rajendranagar Zone police, along with Special Operations Team (SOT), Shamshabad, inspected the farmhouse.

They found 51 foreign nationals (14 males and 37 females) celebrating the birthday party. These included 37 Ugandans, two Nigerians, three Liberians, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi.