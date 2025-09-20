India’s Forgotten Occupation: When Japan Took Over the Andaman Islands

More than 25 lakh Indians fought in World War II. They faced Axis forces across Europe, Africa and Asia at the behest of the British, while back home citizens struggled for their Independence. As the war waged, they faced artillery, famine and colonial oppression. By the end, more than 30 lakh civilians and 87,000 soldiers were killed. Forgotten amidst all this lies the story of India’s only occupation by a non-Western empire.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were an important strategic outpost in the Southeast Asian theatre of the war. Until 1938, the British government used the islands as a penal colony for freedom fighters and political prisoners – the infamous Kala Pani prison housed over 300 dissidents. During the war it was converted into a naval base.

In 1942, the Imperial Japanese Army had secured decisive victories in Burma (now Myanmar) and Singapore. As it planned to continue its advance into the subcontinent, the British knew they wouldn’t be able to defend the outpost. In the last few weeks leading up to Japan’s invasion, they evacuated as many people as they could – mostly British citizens and pandits – leaving around 40,000 people stuck on the island – prisoners, some British officers and administrators, a garrison of Indian troops, and mostly indigenous people.

On March 23, 1942, Japan laid siege to the islands. They arrived at South Andaman, landing on Ross Island and Port Blair, quickly taking control of the region. The prisoners were freed, the Indian troops surrendered, the British officers were shipped to Singapore as prisoners of war, while the administrators were jailed. The indigenous citizens, initially, were unharmed and happy. But this wouldn’t last – the Japanese army had already exhibited its brutality a few years earlier during its invasion of Nanking in 1937

A few days after their arrival, a group of Japanese soldiers went parading around Port Blair. After a few drinks they began barging into nearby houses and harassing women. A young boy, Zulfiqar Ali, made a stand. He fired an air gun at them, scaring them enough to run away. Ali went into hiding and the soldiers returned to look for him, looting, killing and raping indiscriminately in retaliation. The next morning Ali was found. The soldiers beat him, bent his arms backwards till they broke, then shot him. He was the first victim of the Japanese occupation. Today, a memorial at the spot where he was shot.