Delhi Police Detain Two Women Associates of 'Swami' Chaitanyanand

New Delhi, Sep 30: Delhi Police detained two women associates of 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 women students, on Tuesday and were interrogating them.

The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

According to the complainant, three wardens used to help Chaitanyanand bring the girls to his room. It is not clear whether the two women associates detained are the same wardens.

The officials said that Chaitanyananda is not cooperating with the interrogation and is showing no remorse.

He was lying during interrogation and giving vague responses, and that is why he is being confronted face-to-face with the detained women associates.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students. On September 28, police arrested him at an Agra hotel.