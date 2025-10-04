New ISI blueprint: Pakistan handles Kashmir, Bangladesh to take aim at rest of India

New Delhi, Oct 4: It was called as the most promising economy a few years ago, but today Bangladesh has turned into a proxy war zone against India.

Like Pakistan, Dhaka, too, has been indulging in fake news and setting a false narrative against India.

With a friendly administration at the helm led by interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, Indian agencies say that there are easily more terror groups in Bangladesh when compared to Pakistan.

The terror groups that were born in Bangladesh, no doubt had the blessings of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), but with Yunus, who is backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami taking over, Pakistan has managed to export more terror groups into the country.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that Pakistan's strategy has completely changed since the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

By pushing more terrorists and nurturing terror groups in Bangladesh, Pakistan is clear that its entire focus would be on Jammu and Kashmir.

UK-based Bangladeshi political activist, Barrister Nijhoom Majumder, said that the country had become the battlefield and India is the target.

Under Yunus, who calls everything against his country fake news, there have been 2,500 torture cases, 30 minority killings and 637 mob lynchings in last 14 months in Bangladesh.

Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's military was badly exposed.

While Pakistan has lied about statistics regarding the losses due to Operation Sindoor, the fact is that Islamabad is aware that it cannot take on the Indian armed forces.

Hence, it decided to re-strategise and focus just on Jammu and Kashmir.

During earlier times, the focus would be on different parts of the country and the various blasts, Parliament and Mumbai 26/11 attacks are proof of that.

According to its new strategy, it has decided to nurture as many groups as possible in Bangladesh and the instruction to them is target not just the northeastern states, but other parts of India as well.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba would be used exclusively for Jammu and Kashmir.