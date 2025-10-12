Medical Student Gang-Rape Case: Three Arrested in Bengal's Durgapur

Kolkata, Oct 12: The police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

The police, however, did not reveal the names of the arrested, and have said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

It is learnt that the police have already identified five people in the gang-rape case of the student.

"Three of them have been arrested. The remaining two are still absconding. A search is underway to find them," said a senior officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

On Saturday, the police detained the male friend of the medical student. The victim's father had raised suspicions against him. However, it is not yet known whether he has been arrested.

The Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner spoke to the victim's father on Saturday night and also to the classmate. It is learnt that the victim was out with this classmate on the day of the incident. Three men came and took away their phones and misbehaved with them. Then the other two came and asked what happened. The victim told them that her phone had been snatched. The two men, who came later, called the victim on her number from their mobile phones. The police got a breakthrough based on that phone number.