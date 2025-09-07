BJP MPs Gear Up for Workshops Ahead of Sep 9 Vice-Presidential Election

New Delhi, Sep 7: With the Vice-Presidential election drawing closer, BJP MPs have begun a series of workshops at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

The sessions are designed to focus on legislative skills, governance strategies, and political communication. The leaders will deliberate on ways to forward the Centre's development agenda while countering the Opposition.

On Sunday, MPs gathered for a day-long workshop, while another three-hour session is slated for Monday.

Following the conclusion of Monday's workshop, the MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner meeting. The Vice-Presidential election will take place the following day, September 9.

Speaking about the exercise, BJP Rajya Sabha member Gulam Ali Khatana told IANS, "BJP is the largest party in the world, and such workshops are regular. We will discuss the responsibilities an MP holds towards the nation."

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the party organises workshops to guide MPs on their role in constituencies.

"At least in this party, workshops are held in the BJP to guide MPs on how to work with development, public contact, and outreach. I think just as in the executive and administration, refresher courses are held for officials from time to time," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party that conducts workshops for its MPs, MLAs, and representatives from time to time. These cover national and international developments, practical aspects," Pal told IANS.

BJP MP Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar also highlighted the importance of these sessions, saying, "We are attending the workshop today and another on Monday. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled, with voting to take place on September 9. It is our party's tradition to hold a briefing before voting to ensure there is no carelessness. In this regard, all officials will discuss certain important issues with all the members."

The Vice-Presidential election will be decided by an electoral college comprising 788 voters, which includes 543 members from the Lok Sabha, 233 from the Rajya Sabha, and 12 nominated members.

The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy. [IANS/VS]

