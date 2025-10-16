Police in J&K’s Budgam Bust Drug Racket, Recover 325 kg Contraband

Srinagar, Oct 16: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district said on Thursday that they have busted a major drug racket in the Chadoora area and recovered 325 kg of contraband substances.

A police statement said, "Continuing its sustained drive against drug trafficking, Budgam Police have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances in the Chadoora area."

Acting on specific information, Chadoora police station received a tip-off regarding three individuals -- Ghulam Rasool Wani, Mohd Altaf Wani and Gh. Nabi Wani (sons of Ghulam Mohd Wani), residents of Chitru Dangerpora -- who had allegedly concealed a large quantity of 'charas (hashish)'-like substance in their residential house.

A police team from Police Station Chadoora, under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate 1st Class, conducted a search of the said location. During the operation, 27 nylon bags containing a charas-like substance weighing about 325 kg were recovered.

The contraband was sealed and seized on the spot as per due procedure. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 181/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chadoora police station, and further investigation is underway.