Kerala Nenmara Sajitha Murder case: Court Sentences Chenthamara to Double life Imprisonment

Palakkad, Oct 18: In a landmark verdict in the high-profile Nenmara Pothundi Sajitha murder case, the Kerala court on Saturday sentenced the sole accused, Chenthamara, to double life imprisonment.

The sentence covers the murder of Sajitha (2019).

Alongside the life terms, the court imposed fines totalling Rs 4.75 lakh.

The Fourth Additional Sessions Court of Palakkad noted that Chenthamara's crimes, murder, destruction of evidence, and unlawful entry were proven beyond doubt.

He was also sentenced to five years and a Rs 50,000 fine for tampering with evidence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Chenthamara had attacked Sajitha at her home in Nenmara in August 2019, reportedly believing she and a neighbour had caused discord in his family.

At that time, Sajitha's children were at school, and her husband was away in Tamil Nadu.

After getting bail in the case, Chenthamara committed a double murder on January 27. After that, the court revoked his bail.