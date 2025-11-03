When Police Used a Child Victim to Nab his Father in a Murder Case

Around midnight, he was jolted out of sleep by neighbours. “We four stood in the street, half asleep and perplexed. We could hear people murmur that our father Pandi* killed our mother,” Santosh recalled.

He looked up at his sister Eswari*, who is two years older, in utter shock. Much to his dismay, she parroted the neighbours’ version of murder. His younger sisters were too small to understand the incident that happened on September 30, 2018.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by P Vasu, who had rented his house to Pandi’s family. According to the First Information Report registered at Othakadai Police Station, Eswari saw her mother lying unconscious with head injuries and alerted the neighbours.

Santosh, now 17, clearly understood what it meant to be an orphan when police implicated his father on a charge of murder. “For three to four days after the incident, we were confined to the pavement outside the house during the day. We slept at the entrance of the village library at night. Our landlord provided us with food. We ate on the muddy pavement,” he recalled.

The behaviour of the police had a psychological impact on young Santosh. “The police neither showed compassion nor took any step to provide us with a shelter. Instead, they used me as an instrument to arrest my father.”

Every day, police took Santosh to the Othakadai station. Once there, they would hand over his mother's mobile phone and instruct him to call his father. The police had convinced Santosh not to inform his father that he was under their custody. Though Pandi did not respond to his calls for three consecutive days, he had to repeat the exercise until late in the evening.

“Not even on a single day, the police provided food for my three sisters when they dropped me off in the village at night,” he exclaimed.

When Pandi finally called back, the police asked Santosh to pick up the call, during which Pandi told Santosh to come with his sisters to the Dindigul bus stand. The next day, police in plain clothes took the children to the spot and secured Pandi.

“I felt sad when our father pleaded his innocence to the police and repeatedly told us that he did not kill our mother.” ‘My son, why did you not tell me that the police were with you when I called?’, Pandi had deplored.

Within the next few hours, Pandi faded from their sight. The police left the four kids in the village in the evening, while another team remanded their father in jail. “Only our pet dog showed unconditional love to us. It never left us alone,” said Santosh, recalling how his mother fondly named it Thirumalai.

