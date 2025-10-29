The Struggle of Kashmir’s Bakerwal Community to Find Land for Their Dead

No space to rest

Each summer, Bakerwal herders travel with their flocks from the lower hills of Rajouri to the high pastures of Kashmir. The journeys are long and uncertain. When death strikes along the way, there is rarely land to claim or a place to mourn. Many are buried on borrowed land, often through the goodwill of nomadic Gujjar families who let them use parts of forests or private meadows. Others are left with makeshift graves in mountain clearings that vanish with the seasons.

On a narrow hillside path between Sonamarg and Ganderbal, Muhammad Sadiq, (75), walks to a temporary ground where some members of the Bakerwal community are buried. His relative Qasim ud Din is one of them. “When one of us dies, it feels like we vanish,” he said quietly. “All we want is a resting place with dignity in death.”

A few Bakerwal families own land in the mountains. Those who do bury their dead in personal community graveyards nearby, but most cannot. Without formal burial grounds, they depend on community elders to identify the deceased and arrange funerals—no certificates, no records. The elders identify the deceased and confirm whether they are from Bakerwal or not. Transporting a body to Ganiwan in Ganderbal, the community’s lone graveyard, is often impossible. Many deaths occur mid-migration—from illness, old age, landslides, or cloudbursts—leaving behind graves that fade back into the earth.

For Sadiq, who has spent his life moving between Rajouri and Kashmir’s upper meadows, the struggle is generations old. “We have been migrating from Rajouri and other areas for ages, but we still don’t have a proper graveyard,” he said. The land given to the community in Ganiwan around 20-25 years ago is already running out of space. “Around a hundred people are buried there. We don’t know when it will close for us too.”

Maintained by the local Gujjar community, the Ganiwan graveyard lies near the Sindh River, away from the main highway. “Whenever a Bakerwal dies, whether in Srinagar, Shopian, or elsewhere, families must travel nearly 100 kilometres to Ganiwan,” said Sadiq. “Most cannot afford it, so when someone dies high in the mountains, we bury our loved ones nearby, in places with low human movement.

“If a death occurs during migration, we either manage to bury the person in Ganiwan or, in rare cases, request land from local Kashmiri residents. Such requests are often unsuccessful, but the Gujjar community usually provides space, ensuring that even in remote areas, our dead receive a proper resting place.”

According to the 2011 Census, there were about 1.13 lakh Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir —more than 6.4% of the state’s Scheduled Tribe population. Community leaders say the number has nearly doubled since.

Speaking to 101Reporters, Talib Hussain, a social activist from the Bakerwal community, said that under the Forest Rights Act, they are entitled to both individual and community rights.

“Community rights allow us to use forests; individual rights allow us to build houses, schools, even tribal villages,” he said. “But despite existing as long as every other community and despite contributing to the state’s second-largest industry of meat, milk, and wool we still face one basic question: when one of us dies, where do we bury them?”

