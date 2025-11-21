From Olympic Snowboarder to FBI’s Most Wanted: The Canadian Drug Lord Hit With a $15 Million Bounty

A former Olympic Snowboarder, Ryan James Wedding, who once represented Canada at the Winter Games of 2002 in Lake City has now turned into Canada’s largest drug dealer. He is now accused of ordering the murder of a witness of a federal narcotics case as per U.S. prosecutors. He is even targeting people who are cooperating with the authorities regarding the drug-trafficking case as per the Department of Justice. The reward for any information regarding the drug kinship has been declared to be $15 million by the FBI and the U.S. officials.

The snowboarder-turned-drug lord at the age of 44 is charged with overseeing an ongoing criminal enterprise that tracked large amounts of cocaine from Columbia to North America, transiting through Mexico. He is actively involved in drug laundering and is also said to have used violence to protect his operations. A cooperating witness was shot dead on 31st January 2025 in Medellin, Columbia following his direction which offered a bounty for the killing. Federal Prosecutors reportedly said that the murder was planned to prevent the witness from testifying on a federal narcotics case of 2024.