How Rabri Devi Took Charge of Bihar Politics and the Yadav Family When Lalu Yadav Sank Deep in Corruption Charges: Story of Bihar's First Woman Chief Minister

The ‘Rubber Stamp’ Label

Rabri Devi faced widespread criticism due to her lack of political experience and education, with many calling her an “illiterate housewife.” Lalu even had to hire a teacher to help her learn to sign her name. Her supporters defended her by saying, “A newborn is not able to speak and walk at birth.”

Critics accused her of being a “rubber stamp” Chief Minister who depended heavily on Lalu’s instructions. She often admitted, “Hum wohi karenge jo hamare saheb hamey batayenge” (“I will do what my husband instructs.”)

Rabri Devi and Yadav family members were implicated in several corruption cases, including the fodder scam, the land-for-jobs scam, and the IRCTC hotel corruption case. In a recent development in the IRCTC case, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on November 11, 2025, rejected petitions filed by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi seeking a one-week gap in hearings, allowing day-to-day proceedings to continue.

Rabri Devi’s tenure was marked by allegations of poor governance. Crime rates, including daylight robberies and caste-related massacres, were extremely high. The state’s economy stagnated, recording one of the lowest GDP growth rates in India. Law and order deteriorated, corruption became widespread, governance was heavily caste-centric, and essential services like education and healthcare suffered severe neglect. These conditions earned Bihar the label of “Jungle Raj.” [Rh/SG/VP]