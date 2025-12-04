Haryana Psychopath Alert: Woman Arrested for Jealousy-Driven Serial Child Murders — ‘No Child More Beautiful Than Her’

During questioning, police noticed inconsistencies in Poonam’s statements. When confronted with the evidence, she confessed to killing Vidhi and admitted to three earlier murders. Investigators said that she drowned all of her victims: her sister-in-law’s nine-year-old daughter Ishika in January 2023; her own three-year-old son Shubham around the same time because she feared he would reveal what he had witnessed; and her cousin’s six-year-old daughter Jiya in Siwah village in August 2025. All three deaths had previously been treated as tragic accidents by the families, with no suspicion of wrongdoing.

Police say Poonam told them she was driven by obsessive jealousy and an irrational irritation toward “beautiful girls.” She allegedly believed that no child in her extended family should appear more attractive than herself. Investigators described her as psychologically disturbed and exhibiting traits of a high-functioning psychopath with no remorse. She holds an MA in Political Science.

In reconstructing Vidhi’s murder, police said Poonam followed the girl to the terrace during the wedding and asked her to fill a plastic tub with water outside a storeroom. Once she had the opportunity, she drowned the child and then locked the room from the outside before returning to the celebrations. She initially attempted to justify her wet clothes with false explanations, but her story soon unraveled.