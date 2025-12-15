Legendary Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Stabbed to Death at Their Hollywood Home

A sad day for Hollywood, as legendary Director-Actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their home, on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) responded to calls from the LA house requesting medic facilities at around 3:30 pm. Initially ,they reported a man aged 78 years and a woman aged 68 years were found dead. It was only later that afternoon, that they disclosed the names of the deceased.

The LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) Robbery-Homicide division is investigating the double murder. Consistent knife wounds appeared on the bodies, the LAPD reported. They further added that multiple lacerations were found across the bodies. LAPD’s investigation is ongoing, however no arrests have yet been made, neither any possible suspects’ names or motives of the crime reported.

The couple had raised three children together- Nicholas (Nick), Romy and Jake. In a report by People magazine, sources have tied the couples’ deaths to their son Nick. The report states that he is being questioned by the Police. Nick has faced a lot of depression, anxiety and homelessness in the past. He has shared his experiences publicly in the media.