‘You Learn to Dance With Fear’: Iranian Journalist Reflects on Her Childhood in Iran And Life Under Islamic Rule

“The TV that was colourful, with elegant women, beautiful romantic nature and romantic scenes, suddenly turned into an angry turbaned man preaching fear, sitting literally at a graveyard,” she said.

The personal cost of the political shift became clear when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted her family. “When the IRGC military raided our house and arrested my family, I realised that silence is deadly,” Modiri said.

Her family fled Iran in 1986 after her parents concluded they could no longer live under the regime (Islamic Republic of Iran). Even before leaving, Modiri learned how dangerous expression could be. She recalled writing a poem while in primary school, an act that nearly brought severe consequences. She said the teacher came to their house and warned that the poem could bring the family into serious trouble.

“If anyone else had seen that poem, you learn that freedom is a mindset, that you have to build courage while dictators are trying to inject fear,” she said.