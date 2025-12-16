Muslim Clothes Vendor Lynched in Bihar—Eight Arrested, Probe Underway

Bihar police arrested eight people in connection with the mob lynching of Mohammad Athar Hussain, a 40-year-old Muslim cloth vendor, in Bhattapar village, Nawada district. The incident took place on the evening of 5 December 2025. Husain succumbed to his injuries on 12 December 2025, after being transferred across multiple hospitals.

Hussain, a resident of Gagan Dewan locality in Nalanda district, earned his livelihood by selling clothes on a bicycle. For the past several years, he had been living with his in laws in Barui village in Nawada district and regularly travelled through nearby villages for work.

The case was registered on 6 December 2025 based on a complaint filed by Hussain’s wife, Shabnam Parveen. In her statement, she named ten residents of Bhattapar village and alleged that her husband was lynched after being falsely accused of theft. Following Hussain’s death, murder charges were added to the FIR.

The FIR invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to unlawful assembly and rioting, grievous hurt using dangerous means, abetment, common intention, and murder. Police officials said continuous raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused.