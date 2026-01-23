Interfaith Couple Murdered by Family in UP’s Moradabad; Woman’s Three Brothers Arrested for Honour Killing

A Hindu woman and Muslim man in an interfaith couple were found murdered and buried in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district in a suspected case of honour killing. The incident took place in Umri Sabzipur village, under the jurisdiction of Pakwara police station, UP Police announced on 22 January 2026.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Arman and Kajal Saini. According to police, the killings were carried out by Kajal’s brothers, who opposed the couple’s relationship. Three brothers, identified as Rajaram, Satish and Rinku Saini, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Arman had been working in Saudi Arabia and had returned to Moradabad a few months prior to the incident. During this period, he met Kajal and the two began a relationship. Police said Kajal’s family, particularly her brothers, strongly objected to the relationship and repeatedly pressured her to end it.

About three days before the bodies were recovered – on Sunday, 18 January 2026 – Arman went missing. His father, Hanif, approached the police and filed a missing persons complaint. During the investigation, police found that Kajal was also missing from her home, raising suspicion about her family members.

Speaking to the Times of India, the police revealed that Arman had gone to Kajal’s house late on Sunday night. There, one of her brothers allegedly discovered his presence and alerted the others. The brothers then forcibly entered Kajal’s room and began assaulting both Arman and Kajal, police said, while preventing other family members from intervening.

During the assault, one of the brothers allegedly brought a spade and repeatedly struck Arman on the head and body, leaving him unconscious and severely injured. Police said that when Arman died, Kajal attempted to flee and raise an alarm. The brothers allegedly chased her, attacked her with the same weapon, and killed her. The couple was allegedly tied up during the attack.

After the murders, the accused reportedly stuffed the bodies into gunny bags, transported them to a secluded spot near a river a few kilometres away, and buried them on the riverbank.