Honour Killing in Maharashtra: Woman Marries Lover's Corpse who was Murdered Over Caste Differences, Says Even in Death, 'Our Love has Won'

A video clip has been circulating on social media showing a woman marrying the dead body of her boyfriend. Twenty-one-year-old Anchal Mamidwar married the corpse of her deceased lover, Saksham Tate, during his final rites.

He was allegedly beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Nanded district over the couple’s caste difference on November 27, 2025. The video has sparked a heated debate about the rising cases of honour killings in India.

Twenty-year-old Saksham was allegedly shot by Anchal’s brother, Himesh Mamidwar. The attack was reportedly triggered by the couple’s caste differences, which Anchal’s family strongly disapproved of. The bullet injured Saksham’s ribs, after which his head was smashed with a tile. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Following his murder, Anchal told the media that she wanted those responsible for Saksham’s death to be held accountable. “My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged,” said Anchal.

Anchal shared that she had been under the impression that her family had accepted Saksham, whom she met three years ago through social media. “They would be nice to him and eat together. They convinced him that all is well,” she said.

She later added that what happened afterward was unexpected. Even after making the couple believe that the family accepted their relationship, Anchal told the media that her family members referred to Saksham as “Jai Bhimwala.”