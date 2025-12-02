Honour Killing in Maharashtra: Woman Marries Lover's Corpse who was Murdered Over Caste Differences, Says Even in Death, 'Our Love has Won'

Key Points:
Saksham Tate was allegedly murdered by Anchal Mamidwar’s family over caste differences.
Anchal married Saksham’s corpse during his final rites, declaring their love “immortal”.
Multiple family members, including Anchal’s father and brothers, have been charged with murder.
A video clip has been circulating on social media showing a woman marrying the dead body of her boyfriend. Twenty-one-year-old Anchal Mamidwar married the corpse of her deceased lover, Saksham Tate, during his final rites.
He was allegedly beaten to death in Maharashtra’s Nanded district over the couple’s caste difference on November 27, 2025. The video has sparked a heated debate about the rising cases of honour killings in India.
Twenty-year-old Saksham was allegedly shot by Anchal’s brother, Himesh Mamidwar. The attack was reportedly triggered by the couple’s caste differences, which Anchal’s family strongly disapproved of. The bullet injured Saksham’s ribs, after which his head was smashed with a tile. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Following his murder, Anchal told the media that she wanted those responsible for Saksham’s death to be held accountable. “My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged,” said Anchal.
Anchal shared that she had been under the impression that her family had accepted Saksham, whom she met three years ago through social media. “They would be nice to him and eat together. They convinced him that all is well,” she said.
She later added that what happened afterward was unexpected. Even after making the couple believe that the family accepted their relationship, Anchal told the media that her family members referred to Saksham as “Jai Bhimwala.”
Murdered for Caste
“Jai Bhimwala” is a generic slur used to refer to someone belonging to a Dalit community. She stated that Saksham was told to convert to the Hindu religion if he wanted to marry Anchal, which he was willing to do. Anchal belonged to a Special Backward Caste and told the media that she would be staying at Saksham’s house with his family from now on. On the evening of November 28, 2025, Anchal arrived at his house after hearing the news of his demise.
Anchal threw turmeric on his corpse and applied vermillion to her forehead, signifying that she had married Saksham. She declared that their love is “immortal” and added that even in Saksham’s death, they had won. She said, “Our love has won even in Saksham’s death… my father and brothers have lost.” The heartbreaking video went viral, sparking discussions on lingering casteism in the country.
The honour killing happened in the Ganj area of Nanded, which escalated into a crime scene after a sudden altercation erupted between Saksham and Anchal’s brothers. She accused her family of orchestrating the murder, which has led to multiple charges against them.
Her brothers, Himesh and Sahil, along with their father, Gajanan Mamidwar, and three others have been named in connection with the cold-blooded murder of Saksham Tate. All the accused listed in the murder have been arrested. They have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act.
