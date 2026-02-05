Deaf and Mute Woman Impregnated by Her Father in Mumbai, Police Arrest Him After DNA Match

Initially, the police faced problems communicating with the survivor, as she was unable and unwilling to give a statement. When questioned about the pregnancy, her father dismissed any suggestions of sexual abuse but failed to explain how it had occurred. He even refused to file a complaint.

After counselling sessions, the woman gained confidence and agreed to file a complaint. The case was registered on September 22, 2025. Based on the accounts provided by her, the police arrested two individuals: one adult man and one minor who is reported to be 16 or 17 years old.

In addition, police collected DNA and blood samples from 17 suspects, including family members, neighbours, and others connected to her. These samples were compared with genetic material from the foetus. On January 27, 2026, the forensic report identified a single positive match: that of her father. Police stated that the assaults occurred between March and September 21, 2025.