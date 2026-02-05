Deaf and Mute Woman Impregnated by Her Father in Mumbai, Police Arrest Him After DNA Match

In September 2025, a deaf and mute woman from Cuffe Parade was found five months pregnant at Cama & Albless Hospital, leading to police action.
After initial communication challenges and the father’s denial, counselling helped the survivor file a complaint
The father was arrested for rape and impregnating his daughter. Chargesheets are filed against the two earlier accused.
In a shocking incident in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a 20-year-old woman was raped and impregnated by her own father. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area, and the victim is a disabled person who cannot speak or hear. DNA test results on January 27, 2026, confirmed his biological relationship with the foetus, following which her father was arrested.
The case came to light in September 2025 when the woman told her grandmother, using hand gestures, that she was facing stomach discomfort. She described the sensation as feeling like “insects are crawling” inside her stomach. She was later admitted to Cama & Albless Hospital, Mumbai, where a medical examination revealed that she was five months pregnant. Upon learning this, the hospital authorities immediately informed the police.
Initially, the police faced problems communicating with the survivor, as she was unable and unwilling to give a statement. When questioned about the pregnancy, her father dismissed any suggestions of sexual abuse but failed to explain how it had occurred. He even refused to file a complaint.
After counselling sessions, the woman gained confidence and agreed to file a complaint. The case was registered on September 22, 2025. Based on the accounts provided by her, the police arrested two individuals: one adult man and one minor who is reported to be 16 or 17 years old.
In addition, police collected DNA and blood samples from 17 suspects, including family members, neighbours, and others connected to her. These samples were compared with genetic material from the foetus. On January 27, 2026, the forensic report identified a single positive match: that of her father. Police stated that the assaults occurred between March and September 21, 2025.
Police continue to investigate the roles of other individuals who might be involved and are working to establish the full sequence of events. A case has been registered under Sections 64(2)(i) and 64(2)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Chargesheets have already been filed against the two earlier-arrested individuals. The father’s arrest followed the latest forensic findings. The investigation remains ongoing to determine if others exploited her disability.
