New DNA Evidence Links Indian Man to Murder of Woman and Child in New Jersey 8 Years Ago

US authorities have filed murder charges against Indian national Nazeer Hameed, connecting him to the 2017 killings of 38-year-old Sasikala Narra from Andhra Pradesh and her six-year-old son Anish in New Jersey. New DNA evidence produced a breakthrough in the case after eight years, enabling investigators to seek Hameed’s extradition from India.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office identified Hameed as a former colleague of Sasikala’s husband, Hanu Narra, at Cognizant Technologies. He lived within walking distance of the family’s home in Maple Shade when the crime occurred. The family had lived in the US for 12 years before the incident.

Authorities said Hameed fled to India soon after the killings and has remained there since.

On 23 March 2017, Hanu Narra returned home to find his wife and son stabbed to death in their New Jersey apartment. Both victims had multiple stab wounds and defensive injuries.

During the early stages of investigation, police discovered a bloodstain at the scene that did not match any member of the Narra family, ruling out Hanu. The unidentified sample became crucial to the case.