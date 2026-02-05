Over 800 People Reported Missing in Delhi in First Two Weeks of 2026, Majority Women and Children

Children were particularly affected. Data shows that around 13 children went missing daily in the first half of January. Of the 191 missing minors, 146 were girls. Teenagers aged 12 to 18 formed the largest group, with 169 cases, including 138 girls and 31 boys. Only 48 minors were traced, while 121 adolescents remain unaccounted for. In the 8–12 age group, 13 children went missing, with only three traced. Among children under eight, nine cases were reported, and only three were resolved.

Adults formed the largest share of missing persons. Between January 1 and 15, 616 adults went missing, including 363 women and 253 men. Police traced 181 adults, while 435 remain missing.

In response to public concern, Delhi Police clarified on February 5, 2026, that there has been “no significant surge” in missing cases. Officials said that 1,777 cases were recorded in January 2026 and that around 2,000 people are reported missing every month on average. They added that annual figures have remained stable between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite population growth.

Long-term data, however, points to a worrying trend. In 2025, a total of 24,508 people were reported missing, including 14,870 women and 9,638 men. Of these, 15,421 were traced, while 9,087 remain unresolved. Between 2016 and 2026, 2,32,737 people were reported missing in Delhi, with nearly 52,000 cases still unresolved.

Teenagers remain especially vulnerable. Since 2016, more than 5,000 teenagers have gone missing each year on average, with girls forming the majority. In 2025 alone, 5,081 teenagers were reported missing, including 3,970 girls, and 1,013 remain untraced. Between 2016 and 2026, 60,694 children went missing up to the age of 18, of whom 6,931 are still unaccounted for.