Over 800 People Reported Missing in Delhi in First Two Weeks of 2026, Majority Women and Children

Between January 1 and 15, 2026, more than 800 people were reported missing in Delhi, including a large number of women, girls, and children
Nearly 200 minors went missing during this period, with adolescent girls forming the largest group. Many remain unaccounted for
Delhi Police say there is no unusual rise in cases, but decades of data show thousands of missing persons, many of which remain unresolved
Delhi, India’s capital, continues to face serious public safety concerns, particularly regarding street safety, crime, traffic, and pollution. As 2026 began, these concerns intensified after official data revealed a sharp rise in missing persons cases in the first two weeks of the year.
Between January 1 and 15, 2026, more than 800 people were reported missing in the national capital. According to Delhi Police data, nearly two-thirds of them were women and girls. On average, 54 people went missing every day during this period, including 509 women and girls and 298 men. Of the total cases, 191 involved minors and 616 involved adults. Police have so far traced 235 individuals, while 572 remain untraced.
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the situation, calling it “frightening” and questioning the safety conditions in the capital. He highlighted that most of the missing persons were women and children.
Children were particularly affected. Data shows that around 13 children went missing daily in the first half of January. Of the 191 missing minors, 146 were girls. Teenagers aged 12 to 18 formed the largest group, with 169 cases, including 138 girls and 31 boys. Only 48 minors were traced, while 121 adolescents remain unaccounted for. In the 8–12 age group, 13 children went missing, with only three traced. Among children under eight, nine cases were reported, and only three were resolved.
Adults formed the largest share of missing persons. Between January 1 and 15, 616 adults went missing, including 363 women and 253 men. Police traced 181 adults, while 435 remain missing.
In response to public concern, Delhi Police clarified on February 5, 2026, that there has been “no significant surge” in missing cases. Officials said that 1,777 cases were recorded in January 2026 and that around 2,000 people are reported missing every month on average. They added that annual figures have remained stable between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite population growth.
Long-term data, however, points to a worrying trend. In 2025, a total of 24,508 people were reported missing, including 14,870 women and 9,638 men. Of these, 15,421 were traced, while 9,087 remain unresolved. Between 2016 and 2026, 2,32,737 people were reported missing in Delhi, with nearly 52,000 cases still unresolved.
Teenagers remain especially vulnerable. Since 2016, more than 5,000 teenagers have gone missing each year on average, with girls forming the majority. In 2025 alone, 5,081 teenagers were reported missing, including 3,970 girls, and 1,013 remain untraced. Between 2016 and 2026, 60,694 children went missing up to the age of 18, of whom 6,931 are still unaccounted for.
Police records and platforms such as ZIPNET show that the issue is long-standing. Between 2015 and 2025, thousands of missing cases were registered, many of which remain unresolved.
Delhi Police data also indicates that adolescent girls form a large proportion of missing minors, raising concerns about risks such as trafficking and abduction. Experts note that missing cases may result from family disputes, mental health issues, voluntary departures, migration, or criminal activity. However, the high number of women and girls remains a major concern.
Police have intensified tracing efforts using facial recognition technology and inter-agency databases. Despite these measures, recoveries continue to lag behind new cases, highlighting gaps in early response. Community groups have called for faster reporting, better data sharing, and coordinated action between authorities and citizens.
The data reflects a persistent challenge for Delhi, where thousands go missing every year and many remain untraced, fuelling urgent debates on public safety, accountability, and the need for stronger protection systems.
[VP]
