IDFC First Bank Shocked by ‘Old School Fraud’ as Employees Steal ₹590 Crore from Haryana Govt Accounts

IDFC First Bank, on 23 February 2026, disclosed a ₹590 crore fraud allegedly carried out through collusion between its employees and external parties in accounts held by the Haryana Government. The matter, confined to a specific branch in Chandigarh, has prompted police complaints, a forensic audit, suspension of staff and scrutiny by state authorities.

In a statement to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank said, “Unauthorised and fraudulent activities have been carried out by certain employees at a particular branch in Chandigarh in a specific set of Haryana state government accounts and potentially involving other individuals/entities/ counterparties.”

The issue surfaced after discrepancies were observed when a state government department sought closure of its account and transfer of funds to another bank. The bank said that from 18 February 2026 onwards, multiple Haryana government entities engaged with it regarding their respective accounts, during which differences emerged between balances reflected in bank records and those recorded by the departments.

According to the bank, the aggregate amount under reconciliation across the identified accounts is approximately ₹590 crore. Of this, ₹490 crore was detected during balance confirmations, while ₹100 crore was identified through internal checks.

IDFC First Bank’s Managing Director and CEO V Vaidyanathan described the incident as “an older, traditional kind of fraud in connivance with employees,” executed through forged physical cheque transactions rather than digital transfers.

Explaining the modus operandi, he said cheques were presented at the branch, mostly by external parties, and cleared by employees who were allegedly in collusion. The funds were transferred to accounts outside the bank, many of which are now under scrutiny.

The fraud continued for several months before detection. It was not the bank but the Haryana government that first noticed anomalies. When one department reviewed the status of its fixed deposits, it found the account empty despite holding physical FD certificates. The matter was escalated in January 2026, and as more departments sought confirmation, discrepancies widened.

Investigators in Haryana have brought under the scanner at least 391 suspect transactions across over 170 accounts. Deposits totalling around ₹70 crore have been frozen, and efforts are underway to identify additional linked accounts. Several accounts under scrutiny reportedly belong to businessmen, real-estate firms and realtors across Chandigarh and Haryana.

The state government departments under examination include the Development and Panchayat Department, Urban Local Bodies Department, Municipal Corporation (Panchkula) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The role of four senior IAS officers will also be examined, although investigators said there is currently no evidence of direct involvement of state officials.

The Haryana Police have asked suspended bank employees to join the investigation. One key suspect is reported to be untraceable and is thought to have left the country.