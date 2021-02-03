Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Home Business Crown Group Company To Supply Indian Navy Ships
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Crown Group Company To Supply Indian Navy Ships

Crown Group Company and Russian United Ship Building sign an MOU to resupply the Indian Navy Ships according to Commodore Rakesh Anand, CEO of OSK India Pvt Ltd

Navy
Indian Navy to be supplied by Russian Company. Pixabay

In order to provide augmented support to the Indian Navy for indigenous products and services, Crown Group Company — OSK India Pvt Ltd (OIPL) — on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation.

The memorandum of understanding with state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation is for the maintenance and servicing of Indian naval ships and manufacture and supply of spares.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Rakesh Anand, CEO of OSK India Pvt Ltd (former CMD of Mazagon Docks Limited), said that it will lead to enhanced maintenance facilities for the Indian Navy to always keep its assets in a combat-ready position.

Navy
Indian Navy renews ties with Russian company. Pixabay

“The Indian Navy possesses a substantial fleet of Russian warships and submarines which have been acquired over the years. These ships and submarines require continuous maintenance support so as to be combat-ready,” he said.

OIPL has been authorized to receive orders for Indian Navy ships and submarines of projects 1135.6, 61 ME, 1241 RE, 266ME, 877 EKM, for the supply of components and spare parts, technical service, and repair of related weapon systems and equipment.

The group’s other company Aviatech Enterprises Pvt Ltd (AEPL) will also provide post-warranty product support for MiG 29K/KUB aircraft, associated systems, ground support equipment, and Special to Type Test Equipment (STTE) present in the inventory of the Indian Navy. (IANS)

