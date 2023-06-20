Jagannath Ratha Yatra : Journey of Faith and Devotion

The celebration represents Lord Jagannath's pilgrimage from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. It stands for devotion, openness, and the harmony of people from many origins. The Rath Yatra is a treasured celebration of Odisha's rich cultural history and a time to deepen spiritual ties.

One of the most important and anticipated annual occasions in the Hindu holy calendar is the Jagannath Yatra, also known as the Rath Yatra or Chariot Festival. The city of Puri, which is part of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, hosts this lively celebration.

The Jagannath Yatra is seriously prepared for months before the festival. Using sacred wood, skilled artisans create fresh chariots for the gods known as Nandighosha, Taladhvaja, and Darpadalana. The centrepiece of the event is these towering chariots, which are decked with exquisite carvings, brilliant colours, and auspicious symbols.