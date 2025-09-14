Culture or Cruelty: Can the international community put an end to female genital mutilation?

By Ivania Inyange and Jean Sovon

She wasn’t sick. She wasn’t in danger. She was born a girl, and that was enough.

In parts of the world today, being a girl still comes with one of the most brutal rites imaginable: Female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C). It’s a practice that many believed would end decades ago. But it hasn’t. In fact, it remains deeply rooted and widely practiced across many countries.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is a global issue that occurs in over 90 countries across Africa, South, Southeast, and Western Asia, and within diaspora communities worldwide.

According to UNICEF, FGM is concentrated in 30 countries, primarily across Africa, especially Somalia, Nigeria, and The Gambia. Asia follows, with additional cases in the Middle East, where millions of girls remain at risk.

FGM involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. In some cases, the vaginal opening is sealed completely — a process known as infibulation, which causes lifelong complications.

There are no health benefits — only harm.

Female genital mutilation causes intense pain, trauma, and long-term damage to a girl's body and mind and is recognized internationally as a significant human rights violation. Yet it continues today, often performed on girls as young as five because of tradition, honor, and control.

The latest data from UNICEF shows that more than 230 million girls and women alive today have been cut. Despite global outrage, international laws, and years of advocacy, millions more remain at risk — many before they’re old enough to speak up for themselves. It remains a crisis.

As activist Waris Dirie has pointed out, “It is not fair that so much abuse is going on and the world just sits back and just says: ‘It’s a culture.’” Her words highlight a painful truth: the world’s tolerance in the name of tradition allows this crime against girls to continue.

FGM is still practiced in many countries today, and understanding why it persists is essential to ending it.

Where the crisis remains intense

Female Genital Mutilation exists worldwide, but is especially common in certain countries where it’s tied to long-standing cultural traditions. Despite legal bans and health warnings from institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the practice is often viewed as a rite of passage rather than abuse.

In these regions, progress is slow, and FGM remains alarmingly widespread.

Somalia

FGM is nearly universal in Somalia, affecting about 99 percent of women aged 15–49. The most extreme form, infibulation (Type III), is common. Although the Somali government's 2012 Provisional C condemns FGM, there’s no enforceable national law against it.

The delay in passing and enforcing such a law is partly due to ongoing political instability and fragmentation, including regional tensions and weak central governance, which make consistent enforcement nearly impossible.